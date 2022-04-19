Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BEAVER...NORTHERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 354 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Booker, or 19 miles east of Perryton, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Booker, Darrouzett, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood and Slapout. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
