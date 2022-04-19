Dr. Ngozi Ezike looks forward to new role at Chicago hospital

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Last week we learned Dr. Ngozi Ezike is joining Sinai Chicago as its new president and CEO beginning in June. Now, we’re hearing why.

WBBM Newsradio’s Nancy Harty talked Tuesday with the former director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, who became familiar with Illinoisans during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling it an incredible opportunity, Ezike she’s eager to work with the safety net hospital system – saying they’ve been trying to address on the same issues she did for IDPH.

“Sinai Chicago has been taking care of the most underserved communities in Chicago. It just allows me to continue working in the space that means so much to me,” she said.

She points to Sinai’s Urban Health Institute, which looks at the social contributors to health problems and provides outpatient services.

The interview with Ezike came as a major shift was occurring with masks on public transit. She said says she thinks plenty of people will still wear them.

“Nobody has to ditch their masks, and I think that’s the really important point to underscore,” she said.