ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

UNM doctor speaks about experience helping displaced refugees in Ukraine

By Natalie Wadas
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYpOe_0fE2oEcj00

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – As the conflict in Ukraine continues, so does the effort to help from our shores. One local physician volunteered his expertise overseas to help those displaced by the war zone and recalled his experience there.

Dr. Matthew Wilks, the chief medical officer at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, saw the conflict playing out on-screen. When he received an opportunity to help the situation, he was called to action.

“The day after the war started in Ukraine I received an email requesting my availability to go help,” Wilks says, “Within a couple of days I was on a plane to Poland.”

Some lawmakers calling for more US involvement in Ukraine

Wilks says he spent a week there as part of Team Rubicon —a non-governmental disaster response organization—meeting with health organizations about how he could help refugees fleeing there.

However, he quickly realized the real medical need was across the border, in western Ukraine. “I was going from Poland into Ukraine and there might have been ten or 15 people in the line heading in that direction. And then, once I crossed the border, and I was in Ukraine, there was a line of people—five or six people across—that extended at least a mile, maybe a mile and a half,” Wilks says.

As an emergency physician, Wilks treats people from all walks of life and felt like his skill set would be useful in this crisis situation. However, this mission was a little different.

“Typically, I go out and I’m providing direct patient care but for this particular deployment with Team Rubicon I was part of the advance team, and so I was getting things set up for the team to come in to provide the direct patient care,” Wilks says.

Here are all the weapons the US is sending to Ukraine

Wilks says his team usually responds to natural disasters where the power and water are out, “but in this case, the infrastructure at least where I was, was intact, and people were in a society that had resources, but the resources were becoming overwhelmed.”

Despite a Russian missile hitting an airport three miles from their location, Wilks says he wasn’t scared.

Wilks recalls the scene as eerily normal— with businesses still running, infrastructure still intact, and power still on —but blockades, security checkpoints manned by armed soldiers, and air raid sirens were constant reminders that this situation is anything but.

“There were constant reminders that this was a war zone, even though things on the surface appeared fairly normal…from my perspective on the ground, it is very different to look into a person’s eyes and see that this is an individual whose life has been disrupted, and it’s very different from just seeing images on TV,” Wilks says.

Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun

Wilks reports seeing a lot of exhaustion in the fleeing refugees, as well as environmental exposure from the cold, and mental anguish. “A lot of people had seen things that were difficult to process,” Wilks says.

He says he wants his experience to serve as a reminder: “This is still an ongoing humanitarian crisis and so I think that it’s just really important for people to understand that.”

Wilks returned stateside Saturday, after three weeks in Poland and Ukraine. He says Team Rubicon continues to work in the area and will stay as long as there is a need for them. In addition to providing care there, Team Rubicon has already trained over 750 local medical personnel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man accused of inappropriate relationship with student out of custody

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been released from federal custody. Johnathon Bindues has been released to a halfway house under house arrest. Bindues was the girl’s track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. Investigators say he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been in New Mexico during wildfire season, you know the all-too-familiar smell of smoke in the air and the sound of fire trucks racing to the scene of another New Mexico wildfire. You probably remember fires in the Jemez mountains, blazes near Ruidoso, or flames in the Albuquerque foothills in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico hotels sued by woman who’s never stayed at them

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotels across the country are being targeted for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to show online how they provide accommodations for all guests. KRQE Investigates found there are nearly a dozen New Mexico hotels being sued over it by a woman who admits she’s never even been to […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rio Rancho, NM
Government
City
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Unm#Western Ukraine
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy