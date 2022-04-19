Bonnie’s Bus visits patients in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Bonnie’s mammogram bus continued to make its rounds throughout the Mountain State.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the bus stopped at the Princeton Rescue Squad to help educate and inform those about why it’s important to receive a mammogram. The test can detect breast cancer in people with and without symptoms. WVU Medicine partnered with the VA to bring mammograms locally to veterans.

Even though the process can be uncomfortable, Wanda Richmond, the veteran program manager with the VA said there’s nothing to worry about.

“It only takes a few minutes to do a mammogram and even if you’re scared or nervous, the tech is very nice, she’s very professional. They take excellent care of you, they’ll address any concerns that you have,” said Richmond.

The next stop for Bonnie’s bus is set for Lewisburg on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Appointments for mammograms are required. For more information call Richmond at 304-255-2121, ext. 4176, to be scheduled.

