BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain moved out early Thursday, but low clouds persisted into the rest of the day. Clouds thin out tonight, setting us up for GREAT weather Friday!. Friday looks FANTASTIC! Abundant sunshine returns with highs soaring into the low 80s. This weekend will be a good one to spend outside. It’ll be breezy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s! Showers roll in late Sunday and drag into Monday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. We’ll see a cool down into the work week next week. Highs stick to the low 70s and 60s through Wednesday. Overnight lows may come close to scattered frost territory Tuesday night, with upper 30s projected.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO