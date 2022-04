Lincoln – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has announced that Nebraska has been approved to disburse a fourth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits, with the first issuance taking place on April 20. P-EBT is a program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provides assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and impacted by COVID-related absences from school. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), is overseeing the disbursement of benefits.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO