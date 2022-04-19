ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman indicted in vehicular homicide involving former basketball star

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

A 19-year-old woman accused of crashing into the home of a former basketball star and killing him has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges.

A grand jury alleges that Miracle Renee Rutherford drove recklessly and created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

The incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. June 5, 2021, when Rutherford allegedly was driving at high speed south on Horn Lake Road toward Shelby Drive in southwest Memphis.

Galen Young

Police said she crossed two northbound lanes, driving off the road into a yard and went airborne, crashing into a frame house in the 4500 block of Horn Lake Road.

The home she crashed into was that of Leslie Galen Young, a former basketball standout at Hillcrest High School and former college basketball player for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 1999 at UNC. He also played professionally for 13 years, both in the U.S. and abroad.

The body of the 45-year-old was not discovered until about four hours later.

When police responded to the scene, no injuries were reported. Young’s mother told police her adult son lived there but was not home.

Hours later, when Young’s family came to help his mother remove debris from the site, his lifeless body was discovered.

The case is being handled by Assistant District Attorney J. D. Hamblen of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 5, which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 13 and in Criminal Court Division 9.

Rutherford is represented by attorney Blake Ballin. She remains free on a $30,000 bond.

