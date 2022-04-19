ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Fitch edges Waterford 2-1 in ECC Div. I baseball

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Groton — Barely a week ago, this was the early season Game of the Year in the Eastern Connecticut Conference, what with undefeated Waterford, undefeated Fitch and the pedigrees of both programs producing whatever intrigue is possible in April.

And then East Lyme happened.

The Vikings inhaled the Falcons and rallied past the blood rival Lancers last week, the sudden glacier in the way of two Titanics. All of which led to Tuesday and a wind-ravaged game at Fitch that was tense and tied into the bottom of the sixth.

But that's when Donte Valentine singled home Matt Robinson with the eventual game winner, lifting Fitch to a 2-1 win in the ECC Division I game.

"Our mindset this week is to forget last week," Fitch coach Brian McGugan said, after his team moved to 6-2, 2-1. "That's not our team. We know we can be better. But at the same time, taking a humble loss now and again isn't a bad thing either. We weren't going to go 20-0."

Winning pitcher Trace Morales hit his pitch count on the last pitch of the game, inducing a double play to finish a complete game with seven strikeouts, two walks and seven hits allowed. Morales got roughed up for the first time in his varsity career a week earlier at Ledyard.

"Trace just grinded," McGugan said.

Robinson, whose alert baserunning helped Fitch tie the score in the fourth, led off the sixth with a double. After Waterford pitcher Colby Arnold struck out the next two, Valentine dumped an RBI single into short left center.

"I told him to be ready to hit even before he got in the box," McGugan said. "Get ready to hit now. Sometimes, he likes to take the first pitch. He got us a flare and that's all we needed."

Valentine: "I wanted to get in the box with an approach. Sometimes, the coaches tell me I'm late. So I wanted to be aggressive. It felt good to help our team."

The Lancers (6-2, 1-2) lost their second straight one-run game.

"We had some good at bats, but not enough of them," Waterford coach Art Peluso said. "We've lost two 1-run games in a row. But those tend to come back in your favor."

Jackson Long's RBI single in the first scored Sean Salvador and gave Waterford a 1-0 lead.

Arnold, who struggled in the seventh inning Saturday in the East Lyme loss, responded by allowing seven hits, no walks and one earned run.

"He's a competitor," Peluso said. "After a game like Saturday, the best thing to do is move on and he moved on. If he keeps pitching the way he did today, we'll win this game nine out of 10 times."

Comments / 0

