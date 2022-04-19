ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Permeability-controlled migration of induced seismicity to deeper depths near Venus in North Texas

By Kyung Won Chang
 3 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05242-7, published online 26 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the copyright line. "Â© The Author(s) 2022". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Geotechnology and Engineering Department, Sandia National Laboratories,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Induced Seismicity#Permeability#Scientific Reports#The Creative Commons
