Red Cross of Greater Idaho donating recreational items to Boise VA

By Meredith Spelbring
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans who face difficult memories can benefit a lot from a good distraction — the American Red Cross is delivering items to help. Things like fly fishing rods, golf...

www.kivitv.com

