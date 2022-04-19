Hot air balloon with 13 passengers on board crash lands in the front yard of a Melbourne home after pilot desperately tried to make three emergency landings

A hot air balloon has crashed into the front yard of a property in Melbourne's south.

The balloon, which had 13 passengers on board, crashed about 7:20am at Tiuna Grove in Elwood, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The balloon is draped across several properties.

The balloon's pilot, Nick Brau, of Liberty Flights, said a valve malfunction forced him to make the emergency landing.

'We had a malfunction with one of the valves in the balloon,' he told the Today Show.

'So we were losing a lot of heat. I was trying to take it to the beach only 200 metres away. Just didn't manage to get there.'

Mr Brau, who has more than 27-years experience ballooning, said this is the first time he's come down.

He says the balloon was on its maiden voyage.

Zoe Dwojacki was one of the 13 passengers onboard the hot air balloon.

The teenager had decided to spend her 18th birthday floating across Melbourne's CBD and was shocked when the balloon was forced to crash-land.

She said the trouble began near the Royal Botanic Gardens when the balloon hit a air-conditioning unit atop a building and then several trees.

'Our next crash was into some poor guy's apartment he was renovating,' the teenager told The Age.

'We bumped into his roof, and then we were a little bit out of control and smashed into the apartment and on top of the big tree.'

The 18-year-old escaped the incident unscathed but admitted she had a 'little cry' when she could finally get out of the balloon.

An 18-year-old passenger on the hot air balloon said the pilot started experiencing difficulties near the Royal Botanic Gardens on Wednesday

She said the balloon bumped into the roof of a young homeowner in the midst of renovations

Nicola was walking her dog when she saw the balloon coming down.

'It was pretty scary,' she told 3AW. 'It looked like it was trying to make it to the beach but it obviously didn't get there.'

Karen, who lives on Tiuna Grove, heard the landing.

'I thought it was a garbage man collecting the garbage bins!,' she explained. 'Apparently it was their third attempt at landing.'

She said the balloon 'bounced along a few trees when it landed'.

'Scary, but everyone's okay,' she said.

'No one was screaming, everyone was really calm.'

