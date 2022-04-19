ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wanted suspect shot, injured by US Marshals in SE Portland has prior conviction in Oregon

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Marshals say a fugitive out of Washington state rammed multiple police vehicles and almost hit an officer Monday during an arrest that ended in a shooting in southeast Portland. Investigators say Roman Culver was wanted in an armed robbery and...

katu.com

Comments / 0

