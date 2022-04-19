ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

'Keeping downtown clean' Over 200 volunteers spend their lunch break sprucing up Asheville

By WLOS Staff
my40.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 200 volunteers fanned out Tuesday during their lunch hour to spruce up downtown Asheville. They picked up 700 pounds trash and performed other chores as well. The event was...

my40.tv

Comments / 2

Related
WJHG-TV

Volunteers pick up close to a ton of trash at beach clean up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keep PCB Beautiful held its annual 27-mile “Great American Be A Hero” beach cleanup Saturday morning. “We’re raising a new generation, so we want to instill those mannerisms in them with cleaning up after themselves and picking up their trash,” Keep PCB Beautiful volunteer coordinator Mary Atchinson said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Volunteers help Southwest Detroit coalition clean up littered whippet canisters

DETROIT – Community leaders, organizations and volunteers gathered on Saturday to clear whippet canisters from the streets of Southwest Detroit. The Southwest Detroit Whippet Wipeout Campaign Coalition joined forces with other community organizations, businesses, leaders and allies to dispose of littered canisters in an effort to help clean up the neighborhood and address the rise in nitrous oxide, or whippets, abuse.
DETROIT, MI
WBIR

Volunteers clean up Danny Mayfield Park during event organized through statewide campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers filled Danny Mayfield Park Saturday morning with a single goal in mind — to keep Knoxville beautiful. They gathered for a cleanup event organized by Keep Knoxville Beautiful, in partnership with Food City and the Mechanicsville Neighborhoods Association. Most of the people who stopped by to help clean up the park were employees of Food City, according to a release from officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Society
FOX Reno

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful hosting river clean-up Saturday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you are looking for a way to soak up the beautiful weather while giving back to your community at the same time... we have the perfect opportunity for you. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is hosting a community river clean-up on...
RENO, NV
Smoky Mountain News

Chestnut Mountain opens this weekend

The long-awaited Chestnut Mountain Nature Park just outside Canton will open to the public Saturday, April 23, with a family-friendly grand opening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Situated as a park-within-a-park, Berm Park will open to mountain bikers the same day. “We cannot think of a better way to celebrate...
CANTON, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Volunteers to clean up Drum Island, create oyster reef on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 100 volunteers will work to clean up Drum Island and the surrounding waterway this weekend. Drum Island can be found in the middle of the Cooper River, situated just beneath the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Wounded-Nature, a non-profit organization that assembles veterans and volunteer boaters to remove debris from […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Lunch Hour#Spruce#Wlos#Asheville Greenworks
WSMV

Hundreds of people volunteer in TDOT clean up

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Volunteers worked today to pick up trash across Sumner county. It’s part of TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign. Hundreds of volunteers cleaned up along roadways and riverbanks. TDOT says there are over one hundred million pieces of litter around the state that need to pick up.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
CBS Austin

Volunteers work to clean up damage caused by tornado in Elgin

Volunteers gathered in Elgin Sunday for a neighborhood workday, cleaning up debris left behind after a tornado Monday significantly damaged homes. Amber Monaghan, who hosted the event, told CBS Austin they worked between three properties on Balch Road. She said they had a great turnout and got lots of work done.
ELGIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
GQMagazine

The Best Asheville Airbnbs Are Your Ticket to Killer Food and Craft Beer

Asheville, North Carolina is a gem of a town where you can truly have everything—from epic mountain views to award-winning food—and any of the best Asheville Airbnbs can help you shack up for a week to take in the sights. Stay for a while, and you’ll understand why Asheville deserves to be upgraded from a pit stop on your road trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway to an extended stay.
ASHEVILLE, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteer Groups Come Together To Clean Up Emerald View Park

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local groups climbed up and down the slopes of Mount Washington on Saturday to help clean Emerald View Park. It was the 29th annual clean-up event hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Explorer’s Club of Pittsburgh. The experienced rock climbers and mountaineers rappelled up and down the mount, removing litter and other scattered trash. “As beautiful as the city of Pittsburgh is, we want to keep it that way, so we’re doing our small part to help out and keep Pittsburgh clean,” said Michelle Bothun, the acting safety officer. Volunteers cleaned everything from trash to even electric scooters that had been thrown over the hill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Co-existing with black bears in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) – The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission is already seeing a spike in black bear reports this spring. This comes as no surprise since the state’s bear population has grown over the past 50 years and the residential footprint has grown. People are moving closer...
ANIMALS
beckershospitalreview.com

AdventHealth seeks to build 67-patient room hospital in North Carolina

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is planning to build a hospital with 67 patient rooms in Asheville, N.C. The health system will submit an application to build the hospital, AdventHealth Hendersonville said in an April 20 Facebook post. AdventHealth said on its website that it will apply on June 15. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Veterans train service dogs as therapy in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - In Western North Carolina, dogs will be ready to serve someone in need, all thanks to a few men and women who have served. Military veterans train the dogs. And during the process, they learn coping mechanisms too. Nicholas Baird is a Marine Vetera. “It...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Axios

What not to miss this spring in Denver

After two years spoiled by the pandemic, some of our favorite Denver destinations and events are back in full bloom this spring.What to know: Mark your calendar for these can't-miss moments.Plant sales: May 6-7: Denver Urban Gardens hosts its popular plant sale from 10am to 3pm over two days at the Posner Center (1031 33rd St.). You can find organic flower, herb and vegetable seedlings, compost and a garden tool swap.May 6-7: Grab free reservations and shop early to get the best plant starts at the Denver Botanic Gardens' annual sale. It runs 9am to 5pm at the York Street...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy