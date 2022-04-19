ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Public Schools’ music education program earns national recognition for 17th consecutive year

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rt7Mx_0fE2kElZ00

TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County Public Schools has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. This is the 17th consecutive year that BCPS has earned this recognition.

Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to school systems that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, BCPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“Music education is alive and well in Baltimore County Public Schools,” said Sherri Fisher, director of BCPS Career & Technical Education and Fine Arts. “Receiving this national recognition for the 17th consecutive year is evidence of the remarkable collaboration and commitment exemplified by the music education community in BCPS.”

“I am so proud that BCPS offers such a challenging and engaging music education experience for our students,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “We know that this program is essential to their overall success as students and to their wellbeing and personal development. I salute our outstanding music educators and students for continuing our legacy of excellence in music education.”

BCPS students can choose among extensive offerings including courses in music and audio technology, world music, and Advanced Placement Music Theory. Students perform throughout the community in choral groups, jazz ensembles, steel pan ensembles, orchestras, marching bands, ukulele, and student composition. In addition, partnerships with the area’s leading arts organizations provide opportunities to see and interact with professional musicians.

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skills benefits for children who make music. Researchers found that participants with two years of music education showed more substantial improvements in reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are more likely to graduate high school and attend college. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training. Significantly, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention, and keep sounds in memory.

Experts say music education has shown to be critical to engaging students, building relationships, and creating a foundation for academic learning.

The post Baltimore County Public Schools’ music education program earns national recognition for 17th consecutive year appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

Related
Mount Airy News

County teachers earn National Board certification

According to the 2022 National Board database, North Carolina public school classrooms are welcoming 399 newly-certified and 1,126 renewed National Board teachers this year. This newest batch of credentialed teachers brings the state’s total number of National Board Certified Teachers to 23,090 – the largest number of National Board Certified teachers in the nation.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
NottinghamMD.com

Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces nearly $10 million for Community Safety Works awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the new Community Safety Works program to more than 300 business districts and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, advancing a key plank of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Community Safety Works awards grants to encourage … Continue reading "Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces nearly $10 million for Community Safety Works awards" The post Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces nearly $10 million for Community Safety Works awards appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

White Marsh-Cowenton Community Association to host Litter Blitz 2022 clean-up event

WHITE MARSH, MD—The White Marsh-Cowenton Community Association will be hosting a clean-up event later this month as part of Litter Blitz 2022. BaltCo Litter Blitz 2022, which was announced last month, is a grassroots outreach effort that invites groups of any size in Baltimore County to “team up to tackle litter” by hosting community litter cleanups during the month of … Continue reading "White Marsh-Cowenton Community Association to host Litter Blitz 2022 clean-up event" The post White Marsh-Cowenton Community Association to host Litter Blitz 2022 clean-up event appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Baltimore County, MD
Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
Towson, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
The Baltimore Sun

‘Get ready, Baltimore’: Nation’s oldest Black sorority holds regional conference at Convention Center this week

Karenthia A. Barber has fond memories of her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, which she credits with playing a “significant role” in her life — both personally and professionally. The Lakeside-based consultant, strategist and speaker remembers being a 16-year-old freshman at the University of Pittsburgh, and having her neighbor, a member of the sorority, invite her over when fellow sorority ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

'Absurd' 100-year-old policy banning teaching of jazz music in New Orleans public school system finally to be lifted

New Orleans has long been known as the birthplace of jazz music, but for exactly a century that genre has been technically forbidden in the entire public school system. The rule was added formally on March 24, 1922 at the regular bi-monthly school board meeting, noted in one line at the very end of the Orleans Parish board’s agenda during a finance discussion: “Upon motion of Mrs. Baumgartner, it was decided that jazz music and jazz dancing would be abolished in the public schools.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski releases FY23 Baltimore County budget providing record education funding, other key investments

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday submitted a $4.8 billion budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2023 that provides funding for public education and major investments in key priorities that support the County’s strategic plan. “In the last three years, we have fundamentally transformed our County for the better and are now raising the bar to become a national … Continue reading "Olszewski releases FY23 Baltimore County budget providing record education funding, other key investments" The post Olszewski releases FY23 Baltimore County budget providing record education funding, other key investments appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland School for the Blind to host 1st annual See Beyond Festival

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland School for the Blind will be hosting the 1st annual ‘See Beyond Festival’ on the MSB campus on April 30th. The event is designed to show the community how individuals that are blind and have low vision accomplish tasks and are a part of our society. The goal is to show the public that low vision and … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind to host 1st annual See Beyond Festival" The post Maryland School for the Blind to host 1st annual See Beyond Festival appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Community Music#World Music#Highschool#The Namm Foundation#The University Of Kansas#Fine Arts
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy