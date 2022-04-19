Black Fly treatment to start along local rivers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With spring weather comes those pesky black flies.



The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has treatments for the biological suppression of black flies along the New River, Bluestone River, and Greenbrier River beginning Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

That treatment is dependent on weather and water levels. Treatments may continue into Thursday as well.

