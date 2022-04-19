ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fallout over end of travel mask mandate

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was jubilation in the skies as airline passengers found...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 212

WAKE UP America!
2d ago

Please!!!! Wear a mask if you want! NO ONE has said you can’t!!! But just as I respect your right to mask, please respect mine to not mask. Your “rights” don’t supersede mine. 🇺🇸😷☺️🇺🇸

Reply(21)
209
ThisOldGrunt
2d ago

The only fallout from this is from people that want to exert their fears onto others... your feelings of safety do not come before others individual liberties.

Reply(16)
129
Rick Bars
2d ago

Masks don’t work but if people think they work and want to wear them, then go ahead. You can’t trust our CDC about anything anymore and it’s time for the airlines to grow a set of balls and just say no to the government. Make it optional. There is still not one bit of scientific evidence, facts or proof that masks do anything…. This is about communism and NOT health.

Reply(16)
87
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
KESQ News Channel 3

Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test

Travel for people going to and from Canada will be a lot easier starting Friday, April 1. The Canadian government announced it is removing its pre-entry COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers. The Public Health Agency of Canada shared with News Channel 3, "This gradual easing of Canada’s border measures is made possible by The post Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Reason.com

Drop the Useless Mask Mandates and Leave Us Alone

The last couple of years have been a revelation when it comes to public health measures for battling COVID-19 and whatever bugs come next. We've seen that masks offer little protection unless they're the uncomfortable medical variety, states that locked down hardest took nasty economic hits in return for little if any health benefit, and kids isolated by decree from their peers suffer mental health issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Errol Barnett
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

Vacation cruising has nearly returned to normal. Passengers no longer have to wear masks onboard while they are indoors, and while capacities have not returned to 100%, they're approaching that number on some cruises. In addition, traditional and popular amenities have returned, including the self-serve buffet -- something that many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY

