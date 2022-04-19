Alison R. Brunetti, 37

HOLLISTON – Roger W. Boyle, 68 years of age of Holliston, passed away at home on April 17, 2022. He is survived by two sons, Michael Boyle of Las Vegas and Christopher Boyle of Boston (and their respective partners, husband Jeffrey Millar of Las Vegas and Chelsea Peterson of Boston); his mother, Violet Boyle of New Jersey and his brother, Douglas (and Joanne) of New Jersey. He is predeceased by his wife, Wendy Boyle and father Donald Boyle and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Hilgert. Roger is also survived by sisters-in-law, Donna (and John) Rhode; Judith (and Blaikie) Hines; Dianne Hobbie; Patricia Hilgert; several nieces and nephews and long-time partner Kathy Clinton and her family.
Comments / 0