Ashland, MA

Alison R. Brunetti, 37

 3 days ago
ASHLAND – Alison R. Brunetti, 37, formerly of Ashland – then Rose Meadow Farm, New Boston, NH died on Saturday April 16, 2022, after a courageous 15-year battle with Huntington’s Disease. Alison was known for her kindness, athleticism, and love...

Helio Tavares, 57

NATICK – Helio Tavares passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. He was 57 years old. Helio was born and raised in Cape Verde. For the past 17 years, he lived in Natick with his family and had lived in the Boston area for over 30 years. He was a warm-hearted human being with a laugh that could fill a room. He was a handyman who could fix anything and loved working with his hands. He loved working in his garden and cultivating a loving environment at home for his family.
NATICK, MA
Tammy A. Sullivan, 58

WALTHAM – Tammy A. Sullivan of Waltham died April 16 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She was 58 years old. Born in Framingham on Oct. 2, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia (Lowd) Sullivan. A graduate of Framingham High School, she had worked for various software and technology companies including Intranets.com (later known as Webex-Cisco) and Locus Robotics, where she had worked as an accounting manager.
WALTHAM, MA
Grace (Loscocco) Liberatore, 97

FRAMINGHAM – Grace (Loscocco) Liberatore, 97, of Framingham, peacefully passed in her sleep Monday, April 18, 2022. Born in East Boston, she was the daughter to the late Emmanuel and Filomena (Russo) Loscocco. Grace graduated from East Boston High in 1942. After retiring from U.S. Army Natick Labs, she...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Christopher Goetcheus, 57

FRAMINGHAM – Christopher Goetcheus passed away recently at home in Framingham after a long illness at the age of 57. Besides his parents, John and Sabra Goetcheus of Hampden, Chris is survived by his brother, David Goetcheus of Enfield, CT as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Chris...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Lawrence James Geoghegan, 97, WWII Veteran, Sunshine Farm

FRAMINGHAM – Lawrence James Geoghegan, September 11, 1924 – April 19, 2022. Lawrence “Big Larry” Geoghegan was born in Framingham, the son of James and Helena Geoghegan. He grew up on Pleasant Street in Framingham Centre and was a proud graduate of the prestigious Jonathan Maynard School and Framingham High School. He worked for his father’s Sunshine Dairy, a local dairy business, from an early age, and in its latest iteration, Sunshine Farm, well into his 90s.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Roger W. Boyle, 68

HOLLISTON – Roger W. Boyle, 68 years of age of Holliston, passed away at home on April 17, 2022. He is survived by two sons, Michael Boyle of Las Vegas and Christopher Boyle of Boston (and their respective partners, husband Jeffrey Millar of Las Vegas and Chelsea Peterson of Boston); his mother, Violet Boyle of New Jersey and his brother, Douglas (and Joanne) of New Jersey. He is predeceased by his wife, Wendy Boyle and father Donald Boyle and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Hilgert. Roger is also survived by sisters-in-law, Donna (and John) Rhode; Judith (and Blaikie) Hines; Dianne Hobbie; Patricia Hilgert; several nieces and nephews and long-time partner Kathy Clinton and her family.
HOLLISTON, MA
Natick Police Officer Michael Sobhy Mabardy, 39

NATICK – Michael Sobhy Mabardy, 39, of Natick passed away suddenly on April 19, 2022. A trusted Natick Police Officer of 11 years and former officer of the Nantucket Police Department, Michael took pride in the work he did. As a child, he played Natick Comets Hockey and Natick...
NATICK, MA
Enos & Goin on Pomfret Academic Honor List

POMFRET, CONNECTICUT – Two MetroWest students were named to this list earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B for the Winter 2021-2022 term. They were:. Zoe Enos of Marlborough, class of 2023. Amari Goin of Ashland, class of 2025.
POMFRET, CT
