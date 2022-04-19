ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Mother charged with murder in N.H. boy’s death

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
CONCORD, N.H. — This week, a New Hampshire grand jury indicted Danielle Dauphinais for the murder of her son, Elijah Lewis.

“We’re alleging exactly what’s in the indictments, that Danielle Dauphinais purposely caused Elijah Lewis’ death,” N.H. Attorney General John Formella told me.

Elijiah Lewis was five years old when he disappeared sometime in September 2021. The boy was found in a shallow grave in Abington, Mass. on October 24, 2021.

Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, Joseph Staph, were arrested in New York City while Elijah was still missing. They were charged with witness tampering and child endangerment.

After Elijah’s body was discovered, the N.H. medical examiner found the powerful drug fentanyl in the boy’s system. The ME also found that Elijah suffered facial and scalp injuries, as well as malnourishment and pressure ulcers.

Danielle Dauphinais’ charges are now upgraded, but Staph’s charges are not.

I asked AG Formella about the significance of that fact.

“The case involving him, or potentially involving him, remains active and ongoing, the investigation remains ongoing,” Formella said.

When I asked if Staph is cooperating against Danielle, or if he has been offered any kind of a deal, Formella replied, “No Comment.”

Danielle Dauphinais is charged with both first- and second-degree murder.

If the jury convicts Danielle of murder, it will also decide if the homicide was first- or second-degree murder. That will be a critical decision as it will determine whether Danielle will ever be eligible for parole.

Danielle Dauphinais was also indicted on three counts of witness tampering.

No date is yet scheduled for her arraignment.

