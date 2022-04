On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On Tuesday, Starbucks workers at five stores voted to unionize in Richmond, Virginia, bringing the count of unionized Starbucks stores to 25 locations out of 27 where votes have been counted. Most of the union wins have been landslide victories, some of them were unanimous in favor of the union.

