Trial begins for murder defendant in death of 4-year-old

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Distric t Attorney John Gillespie has begun presenting evidence and witnesses to try to prove to the jury Migel Matthews is guilty of the murder of a young boy in a drunk driving wreck.

He opted to try Matthews for the murder of four-year-old Christian Redmond instead of intoxicated manslaughter. She is jailed without bond after being arrested shortly before her trial for allegedly violating her bond restrictions against drinking alcohol.

Wichita County Jail booking

Prosecutors say Matthews drove to Booker T Washington School with Tyneshia Chatman to pick up Chatman’s five children.

A witness testified Matthews was slumped over the console while Chatman was inside getting the kids, and that Chatman had to wake her up when she came back.

Gillespie says instead of taking them home only a few blocks away, Matthews drove across town to pick up her daughter at an apartment complex.

A witness at the emergency department after the wreck is reported to have heard Chatman say she begged Matthews to slow down, and prosecutors say evidence will show she was going more than 100 miles an hour.

An owner of a liquor store testified Matthews came in earlier that day to buy alcohol and did not appear intoxicated.

Authorities say Matthews admitted drinking shots of alcohol before picking up the children at school.

First responders and witnesses said they could smell alcohol on Matthews’s breath.

They said there were multiple open and empty 25-ounce cans and bottles of beer as well as liquor bottles around the crash site.

Chatman was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter and is expected to testify.

