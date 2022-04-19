ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Planet - Audio beats - the new digital drugs? - BBC Sounds

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Planet - Audio beats...

www.bbc.co.uk

Vice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Forced to Watch Famous ‘Independence Day’ Speech Scene in Court

The lawyer trying to get Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene disqualified from her reelection bid because of her role in promoting the Jan. 6 riots spent several minutes accusing her of lifting some of her rhetoric from the Will Smith blockbuster movie Independence Day, in which aliens attack Earth and humanity is forced to defend it. The famous scene in which the president of the United States, played by Bill Pullman, gives a rousing speech and says humanity will “not go quietly into the night” was played in court. Laughs were had by all.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
The Independent

BGT star shocks GB News presenters as she accuses husband of having affair live on air: ‘Gosh, right’

Britain’s Got Talent star Francine Lewis left GB News presenters speechless after she accused her husband of having an affair live on air.The comedian shot to fame on the ITV talent show in 2013, where she won over the judges and public with her impersonations of stars such as Stacey Solomon, Cheryl Cole and Katie Price.On Friday (22 April), Lewis appeared on GB News to discuss the story of how she and husband Joel Ryan lost £90,000 by investing her money in a fake stockbroker company.However, she shocked the show’s presenters after concluding her segment by claiming that she...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Preston: Families left with bare floors as ex-tenants told to rip out carpets

A woman has told how she has to live in a home with bare floors due to a policy which demands social housing tenants rip up carpets and floorboards when they move out. Danielle Spencer, 41, from Preston, said it was "heartbreaking" to sleep on a blow-up mattress on concrete and she was struggling to keep warm.
U.K.
Kerrang

Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Reggae sound systems: One Londoner and his digital archive

A music enthusiast from London has made it his mission to preserve the history of UK reggae sound systems from the 1980s to the present day. Ashish Joshi has created an online digital archive that he hopes will keep memories of the era alive and create a new fan base among today's youth.
HIP HOP
BBC

'Our lives changed forever when we caught fire'

Warning: This article contains graphic images. One year ago, cousins April and Ashleigh Charlesworth went to their local pub for April's birthday. It was meant to be an evening of celebration - their first night out after lockdown - but it quickly became the worst night of their lives. Ashleigh...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Inquiry into oligarch donating to royal hospital

A Russian oligarch's charity, which donated to a private hospital used by the Queen and the Royal Family, has had its bank accounts frozen. The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into charities connected to Viateschlav Kantor, a billionaire sanctioned by the UK over Ukraine. Dr Kantor donated £9m to...
CHARITIES
BBC

Women asked if bladder drug should be available to buy

A pill to help treat an overactive bladder - which affects millions of women - could soon be available to buy in the UK without prescription. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) wants women and doctors to submit their views. Aquiette tablets treat the "urge to pee" condition...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

MAP Encyclopaedia: India's rich art history is just a click away now

Joy Paul, 25, loves art. He loves history even more. His fondness for sculptures, coins and deities was "effortless", he says, though he suspects that Assassin's Creed - a video game whose swashbuckling story lines revolve around pivotal moments in history - may have played a part. So when he...
VISUAL ART

