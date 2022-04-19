ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, ME

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:48:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 8 to 10 ft will to impact south facing shores. * TIMING...through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...High surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 948 PO ASO FARAILE APERILA 22 2022 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 8 i le 10 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute. * TAIMI...seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Toona`i. * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma e malosi le aave o le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Westerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Stanley, Buffalo and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lipscomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BEAVER AND NORTHERN LIPSCOMB COUNTIES At 400 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Darrouzett, or 19 miles north of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Booker, Darrouzett, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood and Slapout. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...North Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER AND NORTHERN LIPSCOMB COUNTIES At 410 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Slapout, or 18 miles west of Laverne, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Darrouzett, Gate and Slapout. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
#Heavy Rain#Grand Lake#Rain Gauge#Flood Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gray, Hemphill, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gray; Hemphill; Roberts A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Gray, southeastern Roberts and southwestern Hemphill Counties through 445 AM CDT At 418 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pampa, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pampa, Miami, Codman and Kingsmill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest near the I5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barber, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Kiowa; Pratt; Stafford HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Stafford, Comanche, Barber, Kiowa and Pratt Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE..Central Carbon County and the North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 042 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ this morning to 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Timing...On Saturday its from 11 AM MDT (12 PM CDT) to 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT). * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 032...033...047...048 AND 050 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Very high to possibly extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham Fire Weather Concerns Across Vermont This Afternoon A significantly dry air mass will become established across souther Vermont today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 18 to 30 percent range by midday, especially near the Connecticut River Valley. These dry conditions will allow for fine fuels, such as dead grass and leaf litter, to completely dry out. Winds will be north to northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Despite the light winds, fires could quickly grow and get out of control due to how dry the air will be this afternoon. Contact your local fire warden regarding any open burning today, and if you observe any fires, please report them to the fire department.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Edmunds, Faulk, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown; Edmunds; Faulk; Spink A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Edmunds, southern Brown, northeastern Faulk and northwestern Spink Counties through 415 AM CDT At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mellette, or 19 miles north of Redfield, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Warner around 350 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Aberdeen and Bath. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Lower elevations in Converse County, including the towns of Douglas, Deer Creek, and Bill. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Nuckolls; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mitchell, Jewell, eastern Smith, eastern Osborne, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster and eastern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ayr to near Esbon to near Luray. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hastings, Beloit, Superior, Osborne, Red Cloud, Harvard, Blue Hill, Downs, Mankato, Clay Center, Juniata, Edgar, Nelson, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Fairfield, Glenvil, Lawrence and Roseland. In addition, a High Wind Warning for non-thunderstorm winds also remains in effect, and damaging wind gusts could still occur behind this line of storms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

