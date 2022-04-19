Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Nuckolls; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mitchell, Jewell, eastern Smith, eastern Osborne, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster and eastern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ayr to near Esbon to near Luray. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hastings, Beloit, Superior, Osborne, Red Cloud, Harvard, Blue Hill, Downs, Mankato, Clay Center, Juniata, Edgar, Nelson, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Fairfield, Glenvil, Lawrence and Roseland. In addition, a High Wind Warning for non-thunderstorm winds also remains in effect, and damaging wind gusts could still occur behind this line of storms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
