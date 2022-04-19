ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to register to become an organ donor

By Aynae Simmons
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital held a flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to honor National Donate Life Month.

Around the nation, more than 100,000 people wait for a life-saving organ transplant. Anyone can become a donor, not just people who are young or in perfect health. One person can save the lives of eight people and enhance the lives of 75 people.

Jessica Wheeler, a Donor Family Supports Coordinator with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education said there are multiple ways to register to become an organ donor.

“To register to become an organ donor, you can go to the DMV, which is the way most of us know where to register. But in West Virginia, you can also when you sign up for your hunting and fishing license, you can sign up to be an organ donor that way,” said Wheeler.

According to Donate Life, each of us is more likely to need a transplant in our lifetime than we are to become a donor.

