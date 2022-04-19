ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets 40-year sentence in girlfriend's death after fight in Houston apartment 'had gone too far'

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0fE2gWyt00 A Houston man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the deadly beating of his girlfriend in 2018.

Marcus D. Lockett was sentenced Monday after he was convicted of the murder of Latara Sanders.

On Aug. 6, 2018, Sanders was found dead in the 5600 block of Yale, in the apartment she and Lockett shared, authorities said. The discovery was made after family members said they had not been able to reach the 31-year-old woman or Lockett.

According to authorities, by the time Sanders' body was found, she had already been dead for two days.

Lockett was interviewed by police days after his mother called and alerted that he had told her he and Sanders got into a fight and "it had gone too far," according to authorities.

According to the assistant district attorney, Lockett and Sanders had been in a relationship for more than 18 years.

"Far too often we see cases like this, in which domestic violence turns into a murder," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. "In general, domestic violence escalates, and that's why we work to get victims any help they need at the first sign of violence."

Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Videos show murdering mother’s acting to cover up son’s death

Police bodycam footage shows the chilling moment the mother of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi denies knowing what happened to her little boy, just hours after her boyfriend dumped her son’s body in a river.Angharad Williamson, 31, who with John Cole, 40, and a teenager, has been found guilty of murdering Logan, appears hysterical when officers first enter the family’s flat in Bridgend.Williamson, who is wearing an oversized Captain America t-shirt and black shorts and has dyed bright pink hair, demands to see Logan and shouts: “Why aren’t I allowed to see my biological son?”In a later clip, she said: “It’s...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
