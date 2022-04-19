ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Hometown Hero: Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes are joining together for Midstate children.

Harrisburg Police Athletic League is now Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League (HAPAL). The nonprofit has a new office in the Friendship YMCA location in Lower Paxton Township and will offer programs from building self-esteem to athletics for children in the region.

“We are very excited about it. We are very excited about the staff here at the Y, and their welcoming us has been an amazing thing,” Dr. Charles E. Stuart, executive director of HAPAL, said.

“I think it will be mutually beneficial because I think we both kind of stand for the same mission — we want to see kids succeed,” said Friendship YMCA Executive Director Chad Krebs.

Lower Paxton Township Director of Public Safety Adam Kosheba said, “I think it is going to be a great funnel for kids to get into the programs and have success and give them something to do to keep them busy after hours.”

HAPAL will also serve the city, and it is looking to expand into other area townships.

