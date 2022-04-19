ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartonville, IL

Bartonville volunteer firefighter accused of drinking before driving a fire truck

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARTONVILLE, Ill. – A Bartonville volunteer firefighter is on probation after allegedly drinking before driving a fire truck to a call. That’s according to 25 News,...

www.1470wmbd.com

Comments / 1

