The Funniest Video on TikTok Right Now Is a Woman Yelping After Backing Into Her Bed Frame

@kateylorrell via TikTok

It’s impossible to predict what will go viral on social media. That means that sometimes a surprising video or meme will take over your feed in the blink of an eye.

For instance, right now the funniest video on TikTok is a 10-second clip of a woman yelping after accidentally leaning into the corner of her bed frame. All she was trying to do was show off her outfit of the day, but her failed attempt has since amassed more than 12.7 million views and nearly 2 million likes.

TikTok user @kateylorrell laughed off the epic fail when she posted it on the app. “Just trying to show my fit off but the good lord had other plans,” she captioned the hysterical clip.

Watch the original video below:

Viewers rushed to the comments section to weigh in on the video.

“Not me watching this 50 times gasping for air,” one user posted with several laughing emojis.

“I’m just here to say VOCALS,” a user wrote.

“I’m SO SORRY for laughing but it was like a dramatic short film,” another posted.

Others started making requests to turn the iconic yelp into something more.

“Quick someone remix the ‘ah’ into stayin alive,” someone demanded.

“Somebody ask @charlieputh what note that was,” another person joked.

That’s when the duets started coming in a big way.

User @kateylorrell’s surprised shout has been remixed with songs including Alicia Key’s “Fallin’,” the Bee Gee’s “Staying Alive,” Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Other anthems it seems to mesh well with include the Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” and Kiesza’s “Hideaway.”

More than 20,000 videos using the sound have been uploaded in the last few days. That’s pretty impressive for a 10-second audio clip.

Oh, and Charlie Puth did weigh in. The hit-maker filmed a video that identified the notes in the original video and found a song in his discography — “That’s Hilarious” — that includes the same run of notes.

“Go to my Spotify and listen to That’s Hilarious or else I’m not shaving this mustache,” he wrote.

@charlieputh Go to my Spotify and listen to That’s Hilarious or else I’m not shaving this mustache. ♬ original sound – Charlie Puth

For what it’s worth, @kateylorrell seems to be having a good laugh from her newfound viral fame.

“Y’all, these duets and stitches got me HOLLERING,” she wrote in the comments section of her original video.

Check out some of the other videos people have made by making duets with @kateylorrell’s viral TikTok, below:

Popular Fads From Every Year