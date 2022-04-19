ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Bischoff: ‘I Never Wanted To Be On TV In TNA Wrestling’

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Bischoff discussed being a TV character when he was in TNA Wrestling during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. Bischoff made it known that he doesn’t didn’t want to be a character when he was in the promotion even though he’s considered to be a great...

wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Is Having a Terrible Day After Bloodline SmackDown Loss

After last week's match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, it was time for Riddle to take on the other half of The Usos, and that's what we got during tonight's WWE SmackDown. Tonight it was Riddle and Jey's turn to face off, and Riddle was aggressive from the beginning. Jey took a second to regroup and then came back with a shoulder tackle and then punched Riddle in the face to knock him down against the ropes. More punches followed and then Jey went for Riddle in the corner but he caught Jey with a kick. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Suplex next and then delivered a punch to the head. Jey knocked Riddle down shortly after and then stomped on Riddle to gain some momentum.
Wrestling World

Latest news on Eric Young's WWE return

Eric Young is known in WWE for being the leader of the stable SAnitY, a group that left an important mark on NXT, but not on the main roster. Interviewed by Lucas Charpiot for VL Media in France, Eric Young, who has now found his fortune elsewhere, said he would be interested in returning to WWE because he still doesn't shy away from a chance to make money, but according to him it would be too expensive for the company.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Wants Match Against CM Punk At Forbidden Door PPV

NJPW star KENTA (Hideo Itami in WWE) wrote “GIVE ME #G2SvsGTS” on Twitter shortly after the announcement was made for the event. On Thursday evening, KENTA took it a step further and published an Instagram story with a picture of CM Punk surrounded by guns with the 6.26.2022 date.
CHICAGO, IL
Eric Bischoff
PWMania

Matt Hardy Addresses Claims That Jeff Has Already Been “Buried” In AEW

Earlier this week, Matt Hardy responded to a fan in regards to him and brother Jeff competing on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. During his podcast, Matt went into further detail about the match and his conversation with AEW President Tony Khan:. “The match was really, really enjoyable. It’s...
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’

– Speaking on his AdFreeShows podcast, Strictly Business, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed Matt Hardy’s past dispute with Impact Wrestling and parent company Anthem Sports over the Broken Universe IP, Impact’s current level in the industry, AEW’s potential for growth as a product, and more. Below are some additional highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Wrestling World

Brian Cage on the AEW contract: I had big problems

Brian Cage is a big wrestling star and his popularity is growing. By coming to AEW, he showed his quality.Many pointed out that he signed a contract with AEW in January 2020, and he has now officially described everything: “A lot of people wanted me, a lot of people were interested in me,” Cage said for Insight with Chris Van Vliet, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
PWMania

Booker T Speaks Out On Alexa Bliss’ Current Situation In WWE

It was recently reported that WWE has a “complete lack of creative direction” for Alexa Bliss. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the situation and compared it to when he was in WCW as GI Bro during his podcast:. “Me personally, we are just talking about me,...
PWMania

Kevin Owens Speaks On His Experience of Working With Steve Austin

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens talked about his match against Steve Austin at WWE Wrestlemania 38:. “I watched the moment where I say I’m looking for a fight. It’s funny because that’s when he (Austin) turns and gives me that glare. When I say I’m looking for a fight, you see people behind him start standing up and you kind of hear the buzz. Moments like that are special. Another thing that I remember really well is before, and this might have been caught by like a 24 documentary crew or whatever. You know, we have so many people documenting what’s happening backstage during WrestleMania, camera crews and stuff. At one point right before we went out, I caught a glimpse of him just pacing back and forth. He looked like a caged lion just ready to murder people. I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is gonna be wild.’ It’s really all very surreal. It’s very hard to put into words.”
PWMania

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (4/22)

AEW Rampage will air on TNT tonight at 10 PM EST, taped earlier this week from Pittsburgh. Full spoilers can be found at this link. The following lineup has been announced for tonight- -Lance Archer vs. Serpentico. -Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia. -Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Adam Cole vs. NJPW’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bret Hart believed to have 'quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal'

Bret Hart is believed to have signed a deal with WWE that prevents him from appearing in AEW. Hart is advertised to be in FTR's corner for a Big Time Wrestling show on June 10. He is not expected to play the same role in AEW, however. Our own Dave Meltzer reported in Friday's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Hart is believed to have signed a deal with WWE that prevents him from appearing in AEW but allows him to take independent bookings.
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
ComicBook

AEW Announces Forbidden Door Supershow With New Japan Pro-Wrestling

AEW officially announced on this week's AEW Dynamite that it will run a supershow crossover event, Forbidden Door, alongside New Japan Pro-Wrestling on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago. Tony Khan tried to make the announcement midway through the show and brought out New Japan's president Takami Ohbari. However, Adam Cole interrupted Khan and made the announcement while confirming he'd be facing Tomohiro Ishii on this week's AEW Rampage. He then introduced a special guest in Bullet Club member Jay White. White mentioned "selling out" Madison Square Garden when New Japan held its G1 Supercard event in 2019, then promised the show would be all about the Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club.
PWMania

Dasha Gonzalez On The Rock Messaging Her, Who Helped Her Get Into AEW

Dasha Gonzalez made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. The Rock messaging her about her 2020 appearance on Titan Games:. “Two or three months later, I got a message from him (The Rock) saying how proud he was of me...
ComicBook

Latest Update on Bray Wyatt Going to AEW or Returning to WWE

Bray Wyatt still hasn't appeared for any promotion in any capacity since getting released by the WWE in July 2021. There's been plenty of speculation about what his next move could be — whether it's jumping to AEW or somehow winding up back in WWE — but he has remained mostly silent about the situation. He wrote last month on Instagram, "I will always love wrestling. I couldn't imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything."
PWMania

WWE Announces Big Updates For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
stillrealtous.com

Details On What Triple H Told Superstars During Recent WWE Talent Meeting

Triple H has been one of thee key figures in WWE for decades now, but there were many people involved with the company who hadn’t seen him for months following the cardiac event he suffered last year. It was recently reported that The Game made a surprise appearance during...
