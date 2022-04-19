ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, KS

Boil water advisory now in effect for Valley Center

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJvcy_0fE2dXtp00

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has put Valley Center and Rural Water District #2 under a boil water advisory as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

KSN reached out to Valley Center’s City Administrator Brent Clark, who said the city is aiming to have the advisory lifted sometime on Thursday.

The KDHE said it issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the City of Valley Center’s distribution system due to a waterline break.

According to the KDHE, failure to maintain pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in bacterial contamination.

Hazmat situation in Leoti causing evacuations

The community is asked to observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on Tuesday, April 19, and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

Here are some commonly asked questions regarding boil water advisories and answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

  • Can I wash my hands?
    • In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands. Be sure to wash them for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
  • Can I wash my dishes and/or surfaces?
    • It is recommended that you use disposable cups, plates, and utensils. However, you can wash dishes and/or surfaces under certain conditions.
  • Can I use water filtering devices?
    • If you use water filtering devices, they may not be sufficient enough to take out all of the bacteria out of the water. That’s why the KDHE recommends that you don’t use ice from those appliances.
  • What about my pets and farm animals?
    • These precautions need to be followed for animals.
  • May I brush my teeth with tap water?
    • It is recommended that you do not use tap water to brush your teeth. Even if you do not swallow water while brushing your teeth, you are still going to ingest some of the water that lingers.
  • Can I still wash my laundry?
    • You can use tap water to run your laundry.
  • Can I water my plants?
    • You can use tap water to water plants, including gardens and vegetables.

Only the KDHE can rescind a boil water advisory. That will happen after a certified lab gives the all-clear on water samples from the towns.

For consumer questions, the KDHE asks you to contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s Consumer Information webpage .

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Boil water advisory issued for Sedgwick County's Eberly Farms supply

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the Eberly Farms, Inc. public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. This advisory is not related to COVID-19. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. If your tap...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Valley Center, KS
Government
City
Valley Center, KS
KTRE

Boil water notice issued for the city of Cushing

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Cushing. The notice said due to severe weather on Mar. 21 and 22, Cushing experienced damages causing low distribution pressures, line breaks and water outages. The city’s public water system is notifying all customers...
CUSHING, TX
KSN News

Firefighter falls through floor in Dodge City fire

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire in Dodge City early Thursday was so intense that fire crews had to back out because of the danger of the building collapsing. One firefighter fell through a floor but only had minor injuries. By the time the fire was out, six families had lost their homes. The […]
DODGE CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Tap Water#Drinking Water#Water District#Ksnw#Kdhe#Ap
KSN News

KDHE gives update on coronavirus, ‘stealth’ variant in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials continue to see coronavirus cases in the state, including cases of the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 73 more deaths since last Friday. But KDHE charts only show a few recent deaths. When the death toll increases, it is sometimes because […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Topeka cannabis dispensary searched by police on 4/20

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are searching a business that brands itself as a recreational cannabis dispensary in Topeka on a commonly known marijuana holiday. Photos sent to KSNT News showed Topeka police entering and searching Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Wednesday, April 20. A KSNT News reporter saw officers coming in and out of the […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSN News

I-70 reopened, wind still causing problems

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened U.S. Interstate 70 between Goodland and Colby after closing it earlier Friday afternoon due to blowing dust, zero visibility, and high winds. The Kansas Highway Patrol shared a video of trucks driving into brownout conditions. The KHP said the video shows what I-70 is […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Mobile home destroyed by fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A mobile home in the 3800 block of S. Meridian St. in south Wichita caught fire on Tuesday. According to Wichita Fire Department (WFD), firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, the structure was “on fire with extensive involvement.” WFD says a search was underway while […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Car chase in Topeka turns into foot chase involving aircraft, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies, police officers and troopers chased two men through north Topeka both on wheels and on foot Tuesday night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy spotted a red 1994 Mercury Cougar around 11 p.m. that had a mismatched temporary license plate near Northeast Meriden Road and Grantville Road. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy