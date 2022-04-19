Groundbreaking for New ATC Headquarters in Nappanee

With The Early Bird Eatery opening in their own space, Dainty Maid building owner has tapped restaurant operating group The Haunt of Hounds to develop the building. The group, who are behind Fatbird, Propaganda Pizza and a new coming-soon barbecue restaurant in Dowagiac called Oak and Ash, plan to develop the former bakery space into an incubator food hall where startup food vendors can fill the space and offer a variety of options to customers, while also honing their skills and experience. In addition to playing host to the new startups, Haunt of Hounds will open their own breakfast restaurant inside the space called The Breakfast Club, as well as a bar called Hall Pass for dinner service. Operators plan to host popup events during the month of May and hope to open fully by June. You can read more details about the new development online at southbendtribune.com.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO