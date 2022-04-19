ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Dry ice, water to be distributed in Warren County

By Courtney Ward, Conall Smith
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Because of delivery issues, National Grid will only distribute dry ice at the Chestertown Fire Station today. The other locations will have water available, and warming station use.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Warren County will be passing out free bottled water and dry ice to any residents who have been affected by power outages from the spring snow storm. The items will be distributed at four locations throughout the county.

“I think the highest number of utility outages were around 17,000 National Grid customers. Each home or business is a customer,” says Warren County Director of Public Relations Don Lehman, “so 17,000 out of 44,000 in Warren County. So more than a third of the county was out at the peak of this.”

The distribution will take place on Wednesday, April 20 at the following times and locations:

  • Chestertown Fire Station, 5885 NY State Route 8, Chestertown, beginning at 12 p.m.
  • North Creek Fire Department, 134 Main Street, North Creek, beginning at 12:30 p.m. (Fire station will open at 12 p.m. as warming station)
  • Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road, Stony Creek, beginning at 1 p.m.
  • Lake Luzerne Town Hall, 539 Lake Ave, Lake Luzerne, beginning at 1 p.m.

The water and dry ice are being provided by National Grid and will be distributed while supplies last.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services said storm-related power outages may last up to 48 hours. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than 12,000 National Grid customers in Warren County were without electricity, with the towns of Chester, Horicon, Lake Luzerne, Johnsburg, Stony Creek, Warrensburg and Thurman with large percentages of town still dark.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

