Cleveland County, NC

Cleveland County Deputy Stabbed While Trying To Rescue Two Children

By Deeandra Michel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C.– Deputy John Humphries was stabbed while trying to rescue two children being held against their will by 33-year-old James Bolin on Tuesday, April 19th. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to deliver a warrant for assault inflicting serious injury on James Bolin....

