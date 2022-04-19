ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Do Business with the City

southmiamifl.gov
 3 days ago

“How To Do Business With The City” The Procurement Division will be holding a...

www.southmiamifl.gov

Elko Daily Free Press

City to award $500,000 to small businesses

ELKO – Small businesses that did not receive any financial relief from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a portion of $500,000 to be distributed by the City of Elko. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which specifically lists small businesses...
ELKO, NV
