How to Do Business with the City

ELKO – Small businesses that did not receive any financial relief from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a portion of $500,000 to be distributed by the City of Elko. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which specifically lists small businesses...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans in just days. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively.
ANN Arbor, Michigan approved a guaranteed income pilot program to pay $500 each month for three years to 100 low-income households. The program was proposed in October 2021 and approved Monday by the city council. Ann Arbor received $24.1million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and will allocate $1.6million of...
Comments / 0