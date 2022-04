After 21 years of running and owning the Abilene restaurant, Marty and Anja Andrews, owners of Joe Snuffy’s Old Fashion Grill, looking to move on from the restaurant business. They posted the restaurant for sale as of April 15. After thinking for a while, the couple decided to “rip the bandaid,” Marty Andrews said and tell everyone and post the business as for sale all at once.

