MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rollover crash last summer involving two DFL elected officials was “thoroughly and objectively” investigated, the top official with the Minnesota State Patrol said, following questions about a can of alcohol recovered at the scene. State Auditor Julie Blaha and Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen, the DFL leader in the chamber, were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries sustained in a car accident on the way home from Farmfest in southwest Minnesota on Aug. 4. Blaha’s Jeep, in which Frazen was a passenger, collided with a semitruck at intersection of Minnesota Highway 67 and Redwood County...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO