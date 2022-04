Happy 4/20 Austin, can you smell the devil's lettuce in the air? This city is home to some famous stoners—Willie Nelson loves marijuana so much he has his own blend—and possession of small amounts has been essentially decriminalized by the Austin Police Department since 2020. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie's Reserve (@williesreserveofficial) Americans overwhelmingly support legalization in some form—91% according to the Pew Research Center—and marijuana is partially legal in 37 states. Texas’ relationship with cannabis is...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO