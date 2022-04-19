ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Tuesday 4/19/22

By Sarah Nardi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's episode, host Sarah Nardi talks to Normal Town Council member Kevin...

Central Illinois Proud

Far-right slate of candidates kicked Illinois Primary ballots

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — A far-right slate of political candidates has been kicked off the primary ballots. Thursday, the Illinois State Board of Elections’ State Officers Electoral Board “sustained” objections against each of the candidates. “On many of the petition pages, at the top, the Lt....
Chicago Tribune

Two longtime Democratic state senators with ties to indicted ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan drop reelection bids

Two longtime Democratic state senators whose names have come up as part of the wide-ranging federal corruption probe that led to charges against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan have dropped their reelection bids. Sens. Tony Muñoz of Chicago, an assistant majority leader, and Steve Landek, who doubles as mayor of Bridgeview, withdrew their names from the June 28 primary ballot, ...
Central Illinois Proud

On the Record: Lower running for second term

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With more than 30 years of experience at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jeff Lower is running for another term. Sheriff Lower joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for this week’s On the Record. Sheriffs in Central Illinois have decided to retire after...

Comments / 0

