ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Dr. Mehmet Oz tours ‘Wood-Mode’ in Snyder County

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUTtY_0fE2YZq400

KREAMER, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, the push was on for Dr. Mehmet Oz as the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, from the Keystone state, made another stop in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

Dr. Oz came to Snyder Country for a look around a cabinetry company called ‘Wood-Mode.’ He says businesses like this are crucial to the people of Pennsylvania.

Known around the country for his medical show, Dr. Mehmet Oz is running for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat. He has been campaigning throughout the commonwealth and toured a local cabinetry company in Kreamer.

Pennsylvania acting health secretary to resign, new acting secretary named

“You look at wood mode and you see an example of American ingenuity. You see what people can do if they’re not overregulated and give them the freedom to build something unique,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, (r) candidate, U.S. Senate.

Wood-Mode specializes in custom cabinets, but, Like many businesses across the state, they’ve struggled to hire more employees.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ILfJ_0fE2YZq400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwLhD_0fE2YZq400

This is the most unique job market I’ve ever seen in my life. Definitely an employee’s market. We’re doing okay, and I’m saying okay but it would be nice to get some more applicants,” stated Paul Hitesman, Training Manager, Wood-Mode, LLC.

“I’ve been out to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and everywhere in between. Up north, the southwest. Only one company in all my travels has been fully employed,” Dr. Mehmet Oz explained.

Dr. Oz believes that keeping the workforce in the states and utilizing our resources will help the rising issues of inflation.

“Energy prices are driving a lot of the inflation that we see and it angers Pennsylvanians because they know they have the solution right beneath their feet with the natural gas that’s clean,” Dr. Oz stressed.

If elected Dr. Oz says he’ll continue to push for more use of natural gas, as a cleaner source of energy that will help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Roseann
2d ago

Another “actor” trying to get into politics! Haven’t we learned enough from Regan, Trump. They know nothing about running states or a country. Wake up before you make a mess of this state and country

Reply
2
Related
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Snyder County, PA
Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Kreamer, PA
WKBN

How to watch the Democratic Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

(WHTM) – The stage is set for Thursday’s debate between three of the Democratic Party candidates vying to replace U.S. Senator Pat Toomey. Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, and State State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta will debate at 8 p.m. from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg. The debate will be broadcasted to all 67 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with murdering wife in Snyder County

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with murder after they say he shot his wife multiple times during a domestic dispute. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1:00 p.m. on Monday police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired.   As stated […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Local Election#Inflation#Republican#The U S Senate#Snyder Country#American#Llc
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Five charged in connection to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court. According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Heavy snow pulls power lines, sparks forest fires in Susquehanna

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy, wet snow that fell Monday into Tuesday is causing more than just driving problems. “It’s crazy we had 70-degree weather the past couple of days,” said Charlotte Buchanan, manager at Pump Pantry. Now — a different story. A snowstorm toward the end of April created power outages at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WBRE

AG: Five arrested in Schuylkill County drug bust

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five people are now behind bars after a drug bust in Schuylkill County. Pennsylvania Attorney Generals Josh Shapiro announced the arrests Tuesday. Shapiro held a press conference in Pottsville announcing the arrests of five people accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Shapiro, the investigation identified five […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman forges judge’s signature in order to drive

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman for forgery after they say she faked a judge’s signature to give herself permission to drive. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in March, investigators were informed that Ashley Sherry forged a note on a paper utilizing Magistrate Doug Brewer’s signature explaining that he provided permission for […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy