Atlanta Braves executive Alex Anthopoulos still looks smart for letting Freddie Freeman walk in free agency even after the brief revenge. It didn’t take long for Freddie Freeman to reunite with his Atlanta Braves teammates this season. A mid-April matchup between the Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers in Southern California pitted the two against each other. In Freeman’s first at-bat versus his former club, he sent a pitch from Huascar Ynoa over the fence for a home run.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO