DPS operation focuses on safe driving

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, Texas Highway Patrol troopers conducted Operation Asphalt on the roadways of the Permian Basin. The goal of the operation was to address the increase in traffic crashes with a focus on aggressive driving, speeding and seatbelt/child safety seat enforcement.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said crash statistics were analyzed to help focus troopers on the roadways with the most traffic crashes.

In total, troopers conducted 3,236 traffic stops resulting in 1,412 citations, nine felony arrests, 20 misdemeanor arrests, and three DWI arrests. DPS said this operation will be held every month going forward.

