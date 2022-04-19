ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Storm departing; weekend looking sunny and warm

pix11.com
 3 days ago

As winds and rain calm down, it's looking much warmer in the tri-state area starting Friday. Black women 5 times more likely to...

pix11.com

KWCH.com

Brief warming trend; storms Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet end to the weekend will take place overnight as stars mix with high clouds. Thanks to dry air in place, temperatures will cool off considerably, dropping into the 20s and 30s. A warming trend begins Monday as high clouds will thin a bit during...
KANSAS STATE
ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny skies this weekend

Expect mostly sunny skies all weekend with comfortable temps and humidity. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s along the coast, with upper 70s and low 80s inland.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Sunny Friday, Stellar weekend ahead

We started out chilly this morning in the 40’s and 50’s with clear skies. Winds are out of NW at 5-15 mph with no rain chance in sight. Throughout the day, it will stay breezy with wind gusts of up to 20 mph. Highs today top out in the lower 70’s for most with tons of sunshine and no rain expected. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s yet again.
MOBILE, AL
Idaho8.com

Sunny and warm for Sunday

TONIGHT: We will expect mostly cloudy skies with no rain or snow expected. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will only get down to the upper 30's and lower 40's. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies will cover the region tomorrow with no precipitation. Winds will be increasing to...
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Unseasonably warm in Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hope you’re enjoying the weekend so far! High pressure has been responsible for the unseasonably warm, quiet weather. While we’re not entirely to record levels, high temperatures have been ten to fifteen degrees above normal. The average high for Phoenix this time of year is 81 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful Friday ahead, staying sunny and warm for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve got a similar start to our Friday morning compared to the last few days with temperatures on the cooler side, so you’ll want to grab the jacket or light coat as you head out the door. High pressure continues to settle into the region and that will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast over the next few days as well as our warmer afternoons.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Sunny weekend then tracking a Wednesday weathermaker

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Sunshine dominates this weekend with daytime highs holding in the low to mid 70s. Lows fall into the mid to upper 40s for inland zones with lower 50s at the coast. Highs soar near 80 degrees as we kick off the workweek on Monday with...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Warm days lead to severe storms

Saturday night, look for clear skies with milder lows around 40. Temps will be around 70 Saturday with 80s Sunday and Monday. With warm air acting as fuel for storms, we will see chances increase Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Some of the storms Tuesday evening may be severe with hail and high winds being the main threat. A few tornadoes may also form. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
Las Cruces Sun-News

Returning hummingbirds quickly begin nesting cycle

While migrating hummingbirds may continue to trickle through for the next couple of weeks, the breeding population of black-chinned hummingbirds has quickly settled into nesting mode. Those of us fortunate to be hosting these feathered dynamos in our backyards have been enjoying the show, as females arrive from their wintering grounds and the males try to out-compete each other for their attention.
ANIMALS
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/22 Friday forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerToday will be a beautiful finish to the week with mostly sunny skies. It'll be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. A mild breeze with gusts to 20-25 mph will kick in for a time this afternoon as well.It stays quiet tonight with lows in the 40s for most (some 30s N&W). For Saturday, a bright morning will give way to some more clouds into the afternoon. A spotty late day shower is possible with highs around 60. Any lingering sprinkles early Sunday morning will give way to partly sunny skies. Temps will be tricky thanks to a stationary front setting up over the region. Highs will likely range from the 70s west to just the 50s out east (mid 60s for NYC). Monday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and staying on the cool side with temps in the upper 50s before a rain chance moves in at night.
ENVIRONMENT

