This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. Whenever Alyssa Bohart heard a voice from her computer repeatedly chiming—status alert, status alert—the search was on. The warnings came from a radar device installed in Churchill, Manitoba—a modified military system programmed with artificial intelligence and trained to detect polar bears. Bohart’s job was to remotely operate a camera and visually confirm that the AI was making the right call.

