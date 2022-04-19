Battleship North Carolina attracts thousands of visitors a year

The captain of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington told his crew on Monday "the suicides have got to stop" after another one of its sailor had apparently died by suicide over the weekend. It was the third such death in just nine days. "We got to stick together," Captain...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. It's a big weekend for festivals in North Carolina -- including Brewgaloo, the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival, Hip Hop South and more. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer:...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Black Restaurant Week is a celebration of the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine with a series of regional cultural events.
Asheboro, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo’s beloved aviary, which has been closed to the public since Jan. 24 to protect the birds from the highly contagious bird flu spreading across North Carolina, will not reopen. The zoo is in the process of finding new homes for many...
The North Carolina Zoo's beloved aviary has been closed to the public since Jan. 24 to protect birds from the highly contagoius bird flu spreading across North Carolina. The aviary will not reopen. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
Kristy Woodson Harvey, author of the popular "Peachtree Bluff" books, lives on the North Carolina coast. When her family's home was damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018, though, they temporarily relocated to Asheville, near where she grew up. That experience, and a cousin's wedding, apparently inspired "The Wedding Veil," Harvey's...
After adding over 289,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
In the past 10 years, Patrick Maguire has spent thousands of hours skydiving in indoor wind tunnels as a U.S. Marine Corps special operations officer. Now, he wants to bring indoor skydiving to Wilmington. The military trains in indoor wind tunnels because it gives their soldiers more time to practice...
Happy Earth Day! April 22 is the day we stop and celebrate the Earth and all the progress that we have made over the past 52 years to raise awareness of issues surrounding our planet's health and wellbeing. We have come a long way, but there is still so much...
Comments / 0