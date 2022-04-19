ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: Man asks for application, shoots pizza shop manager

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is hospitalized after Columbus police said they were shot at an eastside pizza shop Monday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at a Papa John’s pizza shop on the 2900 block of East Main Street at approximately 10:17 p.m.

VIDEO: Reynoldsburg police cruisers hit during pursuit

Police said a man walked into the store and asked for a job application. The man then allegedly shot the manager of the store.

The suspect fled northbound behind the store.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Community Policy