ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 4/19

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctCR6_0fE2X5eY00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a two-run home run by Corning Community College’s Bella Benjamin and a goal by Elmira lacrosse player Kaiden Green.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira tops Notre Dame, HHS’ Snyder scores seven goals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys lacrosse team came to play Wednesday night. The Express ended the unbeaten streak for the Crusaders 13-5 and got plenty of big time effort in Southport. Elmira’s Hunter Cartwright scored a game-high five goals for the Express. Teammate Ryan Stukey had four goals and four assists and Kaiden […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Sports Night returning in November

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time since 2019, it’s back. Hornell Sports Night will make its triumphant return on Saturday, November 5 at The Main Place. The 47th edition of the event returns after a three-year absence amid COVID-19 postponements. Tickets will go on sale later this summer in July or August, according […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – Rod Denson’s storied career

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We remember an 18 News legend. On this installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we look back on the storied career of the late-great Rod Denson. For nearly 30 years, Denson did it all at WETM-TV as a reporter, videographer, weatherman, and anchor. In 2016, the WETM-TV family bid a final farewell […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Riley Davis scores twice in Canisius lax OT win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Riley Davis came up in the clutch. (Photo – Canisius Athletics) Davis, a sophomore midfielder for Canisius women’s lacrosse, scored two fourth quarter goals in the Golden Griffins 11-10 overtime win at Marist College on Wednesday. Canisius erased a 10-7 deficit in the fourth to earn the big win. Senior […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Team#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Suspect arrested and charged in fatal Elmira hit-and-run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Philip Wood on the south side of Elmira late last year. Santiago Torres, 34, of Elmira has been arrested according to an update given by the Elmira Police Department today, April 19, 2022. He is being […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly man arrested for E-Checking scam

EWRIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been arrested on felony charges after allegedly performing an e-checking scam, according to State Police out of Painted Post. James Millard, 21, was arrested on April 18, 2022, in the town of Erwin for allegedly using an e-checking scam on a local credit union. State Police say […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Wellsboro’s Coolidge to play basketball at Juniata

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier basketball star made her college plans official. Emma Coolidge signed her letter of intent to play college hoops at Juniata College on Thursday. Coolidge, The NTL Defensive Player of The Year, paced the Hornets on both sides of the court this past season making her one of the […]
WELLSBORO, PA
WETM 18 News

Mounties win in walk-off fashion against Bloomsburg

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mounties picked up a walk-off win on Friday. The Mansfield University baseball team rallied late and defeated Bloomsburg in walk-off fashion 6-5 in 13 innings at Corning Community College. Josh Farina hit a two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning for Mansfield to tie the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Horseheads & Waverly wrestling camp hits in July

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- One of the region’s elite wrestling camps returns this summer. The annual Horseheads and Waverly Wrestling Camp is coming back for a three-day event at Waverly High School. From July 26 through the 29th campers can enhance their technique and wrestling skills while learning from some of the area’s best. Cost is […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Two men arrested for DWI with kids in the car in Campbell

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Steuben County men have been arrested and released after police said they both drove drunk at the same location with children in their cars over the weekend. Eric Evingham, 48, of Savona was arrested on April 16 when New York State Police out of Painted Post conducted a traffic stop […]
CAMPBELL, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Winners on and off the ice

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Team Pulli from the Rochester Curling Club. On April 16, the club hosted the 2022 U.S. Mixed Curling National Championship, and Team Pulli took home first place. Team members include Jeff and Caitlin Pulli, Rebecca Andrew, and Jason Scott. Caitlin, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Edison sweeps Newark Valley in doubleheader

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans swept both games of a doubleheader at home on Friday. The Thomas A. Edison softball team swept Newark Valley in a doubleheader 17-1 and 7-0. Both games were five innings. Gabby Milazzo went the distance in game one to earn the win and struck out 11 batters. Maliyah […]
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pioneers set for major announcements Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers summer season is coming soon. Elmira opens up their schedule on Friday, June 3 at Dunn Field against Batavia. Fireworks will follow the game with the opening pitch slated for 7 pm that night. But, the Pioneers are ready to fire off some major fireworks in the preseason. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

SNAP households to receive maximum benefits in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month. This was confirmed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday. All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April, including those already at the maximum level of […]
BUSINESS
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for stalking, possession of assault rifle

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on stalking and weapons charges after police said he allegedly stalked a woman in the Town of Corning. Brice Lower, 35, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on April 21 after a report of a domestic dispute. According to police, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy