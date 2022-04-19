ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

EV battery maker building new plant in Queen Creek

12 News
12 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — LG Energy Solution is planning to build a new manufacturing facility in Queen Creek this summer that will produce batteries for electric vehicles. Gov. Doug Ducey announced the project Tuesday, claiming LG's facility will generate thousands of new jobs after it opens in 2024....

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Battery manufacturer to employ thousands in Arizona expansion

(The Center Square) – Queen Creek will soon be home to a large new battery manufacturing facility. LG Energy Solution (LGES) announced last month that it is investing $1.4 billion to build its first-ever cylindrical-type battery facility in North America. The company expects that this new facility will employ...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

LG Energy Solution picks Queen Creek for battery manufacturing facility

PHOENIX — LG Energy Solution has decided to build its new battery manufacturing facility in Queen Creek, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday. The facility will be used to produce cylindrical-type batteries that are ideal for electric vehicles due to its high-density and compact energy storage. It is the first...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

How Phoenix aims to have 280,000 electric cars by 2030

PHOENIX — Phoenix wants more residents to drive electric cars on its streets and is willing to potentially make some investments to achieve that goal. The city's committee on electric vehicles has recently released a plan for how Phoenix could have up to 280,000 electric vehicles registered in the city by 2030.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Local
Arizona Business
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
Queen Creek, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Ev#Lg Energy Solution
AZFamily

A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?

"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tech billionaire buys CrackerJax in Scottsdale, plans to build 'mixed-use campus'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After years of rumors and proposals, the nearly 28 acres that are home to CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale has finally sold. Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the site at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale on Wednesday for $55.5 million through CrackerJax Land Company LLC, a newly formed Delaware-based limited liability company.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
AZFamily

Company takes car back from Peoria man after paperwork mix-up

Report says ICE spent $5 million on empty hotel rooms to temporarily house migrants. ICE contracted with Endeavours to open more than a thousand hotel rooms in eight hotels for use as “Emergency Family Reception Sites.”. Maricopa man who paid off car receives title months later. Updated: Apr. 19,...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

How a Mesa mom saves thousands on groceries

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For Megan Carey, couponing has become a way of life. She used to use a lot of paper coupons. Now she relies primarily on digital offers. “Every week, I look at the ads,” Carey told 3 On Your Side. “My bill, sometimes when it first rings up before they take it down, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s really high!’ And then it goes down, and I’m like, ‘All right, I feel good. I can do this.’” Carey says she gets most of her savings from stocking up and shopping the sales. “It is a lot of preparation, and then just actually going to the store,” she explained. “I take my time. I look for other discounts when I get there, too. There’s a lot of times when there’s food being discontinued, the product is no longer going to be around, so there’s a discount on that price.”
MESA, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy