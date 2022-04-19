ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

By JIMMY GOLEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrgrQ_0fE2WDAO00
1 of 5

BOSTON (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines.

And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember.

The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so glad that we were able to do it,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said Tuesday, a day after Evans Chebet and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir broke the tape on Boylston Street. “It was Boston at its finest.”

Six months after its delayed, then canceled, then delayed again 125th edition, the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule — and the atmosphere was back as well.

Thick crowds lined the course through the eight cities and towns from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay.

One boy got a high-five from 2017 winner Edna Kiplagat. Other children blew bubbles and sat on their parents’ shoulders to get the best view. There was music, dancing and drummers.

One man egged on the women’s leaders by chasing them with a giant cutout of Will Smith’s head. Near the midway point at Wellesley College, the students kept up the “scream tunnel” tradition that had been muted six months ago by masks.

“It was loud out there,” Manuela Schar, who also won the smaller and socially distanced race in October, said on Tuesday. “It was a little bit louder and a little bit bigger. I needed it.”

The weekend, which coincided with the Boston Red Sox home opener, also included the regular 5K fun run and high school and professional miles, as it had been before the pandemic.

But the most welcome sight was the full, 28,000-runner field, led across the finish line by Chebet and then a back-and-forth women’s duel over the last mile between Jepchirchir and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.

“Does everyone now believe we’re back?” race director Dave McGillivray said Tuesday. “In October we were sort of back, and now we’re really back. That performance yesterday was for the ages. It really was.”

BAA officials said on Tuesday that 25,314 participants crossed the start line in Hopkinton and 24,918 of them finished by the time the clocks were turned off at 5:35 p.m., a 98.4% finish rate.

There were 1,580 people who received medical assistance, 1,033 at the finish and 547 on the course. Fifty-five were admitted to emergency rooms at an area hospital.

McGillivray, who annually returns to the starting line and runs the course after the elite runners finish, finished in the dark — his 50th straight year running the race. Valerie Rogosheske, one of the eight runners in the first official women’s division in 1972, celebrated the 50th anniversary of her pioneering run and finished in 6:38:57.

Chris Nikic, the first athlete with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman, finished in 5:38:51. Para athlete and advocate Adrianne Haslet, who was injured in the 2013 bombing, finished in 5:18:41.

Guinness World Record holder Jocelyn Rivas finished her 112th marathon in 4:40:47. Jacky Hunt-Broersma finished in 5:05:13, her 102nd marathon in 102 days.

Other notable finishers:

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth (3:01:40); soccer player and “Survivor” contestant Ethan Zohn (5:02:44); “The Bachelor” star Matt James (3:49:38); “The Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark (3:43:46); NCAA football and soccer player Sarah Fuller (5:50:59); former U.S. soccer player Kristine Lilly (3:54:42); Native Women Running founder and activist Verna Volker (5:49:47); and Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell (3:58:36).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Wild Brawl Erupts In Portland Sea Dogs Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Early-season baseball games in Maine can be chilly affairs. But things got heated in a hurry on Thursday night in Portland. In the bottom of the second inning, Sea Dogs designated hitter Tyreque Reed was hit on the hands on a pitch by Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria. As Reed made his way to first base, Renteria said something that Reed did not like. At that point, Reed made a break for the pitcher, delivering a heavy punch upon arrival. From there, a massive brawl broke out across the infield. I don’t know what the pitcher said to Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox CEO addresses Don Orsillo-Jerry Remy controversy

The Boston Red Sox honored former player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Remy’s longtime partner Don Orsillo was notably absent from the ceremony, which led to a great deal of criticism for the team. Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy says the backlash is unwarranted.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
MassLive.com

Trevor Story hit in head with 93 mph pitch but stays in Boston Red Sox game: ‘He’s doing OK,’ says Alex Cora

A scary sight played out in the third inning of the Red Sox-Blue Jays game Wednesday night, but luckily for Boston, the scene looked worse than it really was. Sox second baseman Trevor Story took a 93 mph José Berríos pitch off the helmet but remained in the game after crumpling to the ground and being visited by team trainers and Sox manager Alex Cora. Story took his base then didn’t score, as Bobby Dalbec flew out to end the inning with Boston trailing, 5-1.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bruins Announce Information For Annual End of Season Ceremonies

BOSTON -The Bruins announced today, April 20, information regarding their annual end of season ceremonies. On Tuesday, April 26, prior to the Bruins game against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, the Bruins will announce the recipients of the Eddie Shore Award, the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, the John P. Bucyk Award and the 98.5 Three Stars.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Alex Cora appears to jab Red Sox amid COVID concerns

With various Boston Red Sox players facing criticism for their COVID vaccination status, manager Alex Cora shared on how he feels it impacts the team. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora faced some trouble with Toronto when he had to switch up the roster due to Canada’s vaccination laws. Cora seems to stay away from controversy and political debates, but he made a statement expressing how one’s decision impacts the entire team and organization.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

865K+
Followers
420K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy