ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Digital Innovation Hub at Mitchell College to provide shorter-term workforce training to meet community needs

By Erica Moser
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

New London — Mitchell College will use $555,000 in federal funding to create a Digital Innovation Hub for Educational Excellence, offering virtual programming — with an in-person component — for people to do coursework for career advancement in areas such as behavioral health, cybersecurity and leadership development.

President Tracy Espy said while she wants people to come to Mitchell for a degree, the college also wants to help people who may not need to come for four years — a goal that is particularly relevant given labor shortages across industries and the country.

"Higher education is about meeting the demands and needs of the community as well, and that's how we got here," Espy said.

The Department of Education now is reviewing the project before releasing the funding, but the college is moving ahead in the meantime, such as by developing a job description for the director of the center.

"It's a ramp-up," Espy said. In addition to personnel, she said, the federal funding will be used for technology upgrades, furnishings and noise-canceling infrastructure.

She said the hub can provide training to upskill and reskill people in other parts of the country, but there will also be a physical space within the college's library. Katie Nazarian, interim director of library and information services, said people could gather with their cohort or instructor in the physical space, with sound panels creating individual zones.

Nazarian said the goal is to keep it as flexible as possible, so that if the hub outgrows this space, everything can be repurposed.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, visited Mitchell College on Tuesday to discuss the Community Project Funding he secured for the Digital Innovation Hub for Educational Excellence and to get a tour of the library space. Also joining were alumni, faculty and staff.

After a 10-year hiatus on earmarks due to what Courtney called "some pretty shady examples," community projects are back but now for only nonprofits and public entities. The Digital Innovation Hub is one of 10 projects — whittled down from a lot more applications — the congressman secured funding for in the 2022 budget.

"My name was like chiseled on granite so it was completely clear where it came from," Courtney said, adding that there was external vetting of the projects.

Courtney said the previous earmarks system "was clearly abused" but not having Community Project Funding damaged the budget process because members of Congress felt like they had no skin in the game. He cited government shutdowns as an example of what could happen.

The House Appropriations Committee last July approved bills that included Courtney's funding request for the Digital Innovation Hub. Espy said in a press release from Courtney's office at the time that the hub furthers the college's commitment to the state's workforce strategy "through academic innovation and increasing access to training in both the STEM and mental health fields, all through the lens of neurodiversity and adaptability."

President Joe Biden signed the 2022 budget into law last month, making the $550,000 for Mitchell College official.

Speaking Tuesday about the value of the Digital Innovation Hub, Courtney said speed "is a very strong attribute" right now and there's a need for "an accelerated process for people to reinvent themselves." He added that smaller companies don't necessarily have the capacity to do training in-house.

"Job training got labeled as a manufacturing sector issue, which it is, but there's no question it's much broader," Courtney said.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Danville Community College adds cyber and network security program

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Community College (DCC) is adding a cyber and network security specialization to its Associate of Applied Science degree. “Being validated by the NSA speaks volumes about the quality and rigor of our cyber security programs,” said Steven Carrigan, IT Professor and Director of the Cyber Center at DCC. “Producing a highly-skilled […]
DANVILLE, VA
Romesentinel.com

Despite pandemic, Jervis bustles to meet community needs

ROME — With 2021 including five months of “service by appointment only,” and only seven months of unrestricted services, Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., managed to weather the storm — and navigate the challenges of the COVID pandemic — while still providing a vast array of services.
ROME, NY
pymnts

Decentralized Workforces Require Specialized Spend Management Solutions

Decentralized workforces have turned spend management solutions from a “nice-to-have” into a “must-have” for businesses looking to get a handle on cash flow. Initially driven by the pandemic, with companies hiring people in different locations and existing employees moving to remote locations, the remote workforce is now reinforced by the desire to recruit and retain employees.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London, CT
Education
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
pymnts.com

AP Automation Platform Medius Launches Partnership Program With Software Developers

Medius, a Swedish provider of accounts payable automation systems, on April 20 announced a new program to ease collaboration with independent software developers. The program is called Radius, and Medius stated in the announcement that the first company engaged through it is expense-management specialist Rydoo. Medius stated in the announcement...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
New Britain Herald

Newington doctor joining national fight for women healthcare workers

NEWINGTON – One local doctor is joining a national fight for women healthcare workers. Dr. Maryanna Polukhin, who practices internal medicine at Starling Physicians in Newington, recently joined agilon health’s Female Physician Leadership Council. The group hails from all across the U.S. and operates on a mission to...
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitchell College#Government Shutdowns
The Independent

Program helps foundations fund Black-led nonprofits better

A new effort to help grantmakers change the way they work so they can better support Black-led nonprofits was announced today. Abundance is a collaboration between three Chicago-area grantmakers, Chicago Beyond, the Grand Victoria Foundation, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.Abundance is not a pledge, but rather a program for grantmakers. The foundations are in the process of hiring a director for Abundance and have given the group an annual budget of $400,000 for three years. Much about the way it works will be determined by the director, but the idea is to provide a forum for...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
ZDNet

Your guide to software developer salaries and jobs

Software developer salaries reflect their essential role in creating, designing, and rolling out computer and application software. Software developers integrate frameworks, architectures, designs, and models while constructing code in programming languages. They test, troubleshoot, and manage their work as individuals at the heart of the software lifecycle. Software jobs vary,...
TECHNOLOGY
WTNH

New law aims to change the way children learn in CT

(WTNH) – A new law signed by Governor Ned Lamont is aiming to change the way children learn in our state. On Wednesday morning, Lamont was joined by Connecticut’s Education Commissioner and other state leaders to announce the first phase of a new type of curriculum in the state. The new curriculum will focus on […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
381
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy