Mississippi State

Crawfish Festival back at the Coast Coliseum starting tomorrow

By Rick Gogreve
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than two decades, the Mississippi Coast...

www.wxxv25.com

WDAM-TV

Crawfest returns to downtown Laurel on Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is proud to present the annual return of Community Bank’s Crawfest in Downtown Laurel. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 3 p.m. Entry will be at the corner of West Oak Street and Front Street, with live music, beverages and tasting tents expanding down Front Street.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Group plants beach grass to help newly hatched Least Terns

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Volunteers on Thursday planted several types of grasses along a stretch of Mississippi Gulf Coast beach to help restore habitat for newly hatched Least Tern chicks. Audubon Delta, along with Harrison County Sand Beach Authority and Gulfport High School partnered to install several species of beach grasses into a globally recognized […]
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

30th annual Brofest Homecoming starts Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual event, dedicated to community service and fellowship is back in Hattiesburg. It’s the 30th Annual Brofest Homecoming, and it starts tomorrow. The coordinator Marcus Carr says it started in 1992 as a small picnic. Now, it’s grown to four full days of giving...
HATTIESBURG, MS

