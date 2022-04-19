Crawfish Festival back at the Coast Coliseum starting tomorrow

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is proud to present the annual return of Community Bank’s Crawfest in Downtown Laurel. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 3 p.m. Entry will be at the corner of West Oak Street and Front Street, with live music, beverages and tasting tents expanding down Front Street.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO