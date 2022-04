Shareef O'Neal is making it clear he's not done with basketball despite exits from both LSU and UCLA ... telling TMZ Sports he's not ready yet to give up the game. Shaq's son spoke with us out at LAX this week about his future on the hardwood ... and even though he's leaving a major DI basketball program for the second time in his college hoops life -- he's still ready to play more.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO